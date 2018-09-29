TODAY |

Joseph Parker unfazed by Dereck Chisora's threats to pull out of fight

While Dereck Chisora was demanding more money and the headline spot for next month's boxing event in London, his opponent Joseph Parker was quietly training in Las Vegas for the fight.

Parker and Chisora will face off in a heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena on October 26 but their fight is only the main undercard with Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis title-unification super-lightweight bout headlining the evening.

While Chisora was furious with the status of the fights and even threatened to walk out on the event, Parker told the BBC he has no issues with being "trumped".

"Those two guys are undefeated and fighting to unify belts and it's not our job to tell the promoter what to do," Parker said.

"We have a say but ultimately accept where you are."

The Kiwi heavyweight wasn't surprised by the recent outburst, saying Chisora is unpredictable when it comes to his emotions.

"Dereck is Dereck, he can be calm or crazy. I thought as of late he was a lot calmer as a person and fighter but then again, the switch is there," Parker said.

However, that's where the unpredictability ends, Parker told IFL TV.

"I believe my skill levels are above his. Boxing-wise I can box him, I can fight him, I can move, I can stand.

"Chisora has one style, to come forward and swing, he has heavy hands ... but I believe I have a better skill-set."

