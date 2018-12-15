TODAY |

Joseph Parker signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing after Duco Events split

Joseph Parker's potential return to the top has taken another step, with the Kiwi fighter signing a three-fight deal with English promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Having seen his previous deal with Duco Events come to an end, Matchroom have been quick to swoop in and secure Parker's signature, having worked closely with the Kiwi in the past two years.

Having lost his WBO title to Anthony Joshua last year, Parker's career took another blow with defeat to Dillian Whyte, before returning to victory against Alexander Flores in December.

The first of the three fight deal will see Parker square off against American 37-year-old Eric Molina in the Rhode Island at the end of this month on June 29.

Molina boasts a record of 27 wins and five defeats from his 32 professional fights.

Speaking to Stuff, Parker explained his decision to split from Duco, saying, "ultimately we decided that the best option was to partner with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

"We believe the three-fight deal will be the start of a long and successful partnership."

Hearn also praised the new partnership, stating his excitement at taking Parker's career to the next level, tipping another crack at a world title.

"If Joseph Parker performs the way we all know he can over these next three fights then he will have a strong case for another shot at Anthony Joshua," Hearn said.

"There's certainly unfinished business there, so this is a really exciting signing for Matchroom."

Parker also thanked Duco Events and David Higgins for their six year partnership.

"It was a wonderfully successful partnership – so much so that David Higgins will always be part of my team, advocating in my best interests in a management capacity."

Higgins will remain with Parker, although now part of his management team, rather than continuing as his promoter.

New Zealand's Joseph Parker in action against Alexander Flores during their boxing bout in Christchurch. Source: Photosport
