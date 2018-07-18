 

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has touched down in the United Kingdom overnight and has warned his rival Dillian Whyte that their bout next week will be an all-out war.

The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.
Whyte criticised Parker for his performance against Anthony Joshua in April, saying that the Kiwi was willing to finish second.

Parker lost the bout to Joshua by unanimous decision with the British champion taking his WBO title, adding it to his collection of WBA and IBF titles.

The 26-year-old New Zealander said he won't play mind games with Whyte, saying he'll let his hands do the talking in the ring.

"He likes to play mind games and he is very good at talking, he tries to say things to get into your head," Parker told SKY Sports UK.

"Sometimes its rubbish that comes out of his mouth but I respect him and I'll let him say whatever he wants to say.

"When I am in the ring I am going to bash him."

Parker said that he and his trainer Kevin Barry have prepared to switch things up if their first plan of attack fails.

"We have so many plans in place so A isn't working and B isn't working, we have got C, D and so on.

"When we came the last time it wasn't the performance everyone wanted and we are here to show that we are at the top level and we have made some adjustments and improvements."

Both fighters have similar records with Parker winning 24 professional fights with one loss with Whyte boasting 23 wins with one loss to Joshua back in 2015.

"We are not here to muck around, we are here for war.

"Like I said we have got a great game plan going into this fight, if I have got to stop, stand there and mix and change with him and throw it up I am willing to do that."

Parker and Whyte's bout will be at London's O2 Arena next Sunday on July 29 (NZ time).

