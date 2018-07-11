Joseph Parker’s 'game plan' will counter Dillian Whyte’s 'aggressive style'

 

Kevin Barry is not revealing too much about his fighter Joseph Parker's training regime, but believes he has the game plan to upset British fighter Dillian Whyte in his backyard later this month.

Barry believes his team have the game plan to take down the Englishman come July 29 in London.
Source: SKY Sports UK

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Parker is currently training in Las Vegas preparing for his July 29 showdown against Whyte at the O2 Arena in London.

Barry has been working with Parker for over five years and is confident his fighter will come up trumps against Whyte if he follows their game plan.

"For this Dillian Whyte fight obviously he has a very aggressive come forward style, he likes to engage," said Barry.

"It is very important to us that Joe fights a certain way in this fight and we'll be looking to him to employ our game plan we put in place and to keep perfecting it and getting better with it in sparring."

Both Parker and Whyte have lost only one bout in their professional careers with the man responsible for the losses Anthony Joshua who holds the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles.

The 26-year-old Kiwi lost by unanimous decision in April in Wales at Principality Stadium with Joshua walking away with his WBO heavyweight title.

Whyte on the other hand lost in 2015 to Joshua in London after being knocked out in the seventh round.

Both fighters have similar fighting records with Parker having 24 wins with only one loss while Whyte has 23 professional wins with one loss.

