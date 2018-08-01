Joseph Parker rubs shoulder with darts legend Michael van Gerwen as pair head for NZ

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker rubbed shoulders with another sporting great, professional Dutch darts player Michael van Gerwen, while boarding a plane from the United Kingdom on his way back to New Zealand.

Van Gerwen took to social media to declare that he and Parker are making their way to Auckland and shared some stories while on the plane.

"On route to #auckland for the #worldseries having chat in plane with @joeboxerparker. Nice man," posted van Gerwen.

The Dutchman ranked number one in the world and is competing at Auckland Darts Masters on August 3-5.

Parker, 26, lost by unanimous decision to British heavyweight fighter Dillian Whyte on Sunday morning (NZ time) at London's O2 Arena.

After being dropped in the second and ninth round, Parker floored Whyte in the 12th round which wasn't enough to earn himself a victory over the Brixton boxer.