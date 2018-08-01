 

Joseph Parker rubs shoulder with darts legend Michael van Gerwen as pair head for NZ

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker rubbed shoulders with another sporting great, professional Dutch darts player Michael van Gerwen, while boarding a plane from the United Kingdom on his way back to New Zealand.

Van Gerwen took to social media to declare that he and Parker are making their way to Auckland and shared some stories while on the plane.

"On route to #auckland for the #worldseries having chat in plane with @joeboxerparker. Nice man," posted van Gerwen.

The Dutchman ranked number one in the world and is competing at Auckland Darts Masters on August 3-5. 

Parker, 26, lost by unanimous decision to British heavyweight fighter Dillian Whyte on Sunday morning (NZ time) at London's O2 Arena.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Joseph Parker punches Dillian Whyte during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Source: Getty

After being dropped in the second and ninth round, Parker floored Whyte in the 12th round which wasn't enough to earn himself a victory over the Brixton boxer.

Parker's loss to Whyte was his second loss of his professional career.

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and Dutch professional darts player Michael van Gerwen.
Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and Dutch professional darts player Michael van Gerwen. Source: Twitter/ @MvG180
Watch as NFL star destroys metal equipment during brutal training drill hit

NFL offensive linemen have been put on notice after Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones ripped a pad off its metal hinge during training camp.

Arizona Cardinals’ Chandler Jones, the brother of former UFC star Jon, put rival offensive lineman on notice with this show of power. Source: Twitter/Arizona Cardinals

Footage posted by the Cardinals on social media yesterday showed Jones, the brother of former UFC star Jon Jones, going through some drills on a sled.

Showing some terrifying explosiveness, Jones, who is listed at 120kg and 196cm, launches to rip the pad clean off the sled.

Arizona will need the best from Jones, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots before joining the Cardinals.

They face tough competition in the NFC West division that includes the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the highly-touted LA Rams and Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. 

