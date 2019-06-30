Joseph Parker rises up WBO rankings to boost title chances

Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has risen to the number two contender spot on the WBO heavyweight rankings, despite an inactive year in the ring.

Joseph Parker. Source: Photosport

Parker jumped two places, leapfrogging former world champion, Andy Ruiz Jr, and now sits just behind Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker only had one fight in 2019, a TKO win over former world challenger, Alex Leapai, but could find himself in a title-challenging position if Joshua vacates the belt.

The big Brit has been mandated to fight Usyk for the WBO belt, as well as Bulgarian giant, Kubrat Pulev for the IBF title. If he can’t agree to dates for both defences, Joshua will be forced to relinquish, which could see Parker in a position to recapture the belt.

Parker lost the WBO crown to Joshua in 2018, and is also currently ranked ninth in the WBC, and 11 in the IBF.

Fellow Kiwi boxer Junior Fa was also a big mover in the WBO heavyweight rankings, rising to a career-high sixth, one place behind British power puncher, Daniel Dubois.