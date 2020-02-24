TODAY |

Joseph Parker reportedly tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in Las Vegas.

Joseph Parker. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker is training in Tyson Fury's camp ahead of the Brit's clash with Deontay Wilder on Sunday July 25.

"Per source: Others to test positive for Covid in the Fury camp are assistant trainer Andy Lee, featherweight Isaac Lowe and former heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker, who is trained by Lee and had been with him in the camp," Boxing writer Dan Rafael wrote on Twitter.

If true, it would throw the much-anticipated rematch into question, but according to Rafael, the fight has already been postponed.

"Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed," Rafael posted on Twitter.

"New date TBA. I've been told Fury got one vaccine dose but never got the 2nd. At least 3 others in camp also positive."

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joseph Parker reportedly tests positive for Covid-19
2
Barrett reveals friendly-fire at training caused black eyes
3
Jai Arrow dropped from Queensland Origin team for bringing woman back to hotel
4
'Freestyler' Angus Ta'avao busts out rap for Tokyo-bound swimmer
5
Marika Koroibete hails wife after missing son's birth to play for Wallabies
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Men under 35 less engaged and less compliant to Covid guidelines - Govt poll

Marilyn Manson turns himself into police after alleged spitting incident

Death of Australian woman likely linked to AstraZeneca vaccine - officials
00:27

Lightning bolt narrowly misses US man as he wheels in rubbish bin