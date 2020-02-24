Joseph Parker reportedly tests positive for Covid-19

Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in Las Vegas.

Parker is training in Tyson Fury's camp ahead of the Brit's clash with Deontay Wilder on Sunday July 25.

"Per source: Others to test positive for Covid in the Fury camp are assistant trainer Andy Lee, featherweight Isaac Lowe and former heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker, who is trained by Lee and had been with him in the camp," Boxing writer Dan Rafael wrote on Twitter.

If true, it would throw the much-anticipated rematch into question, but according to Rafael, the fight has already been postponed.

"Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed," Rafael posted on Twitter.