Joseph Parker pulls out of Dereck Chisora fight due to illness

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has pulled out of his upcoming bout with Dereck Chisora, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

Parker, 27, was scheduled to fight Chisora on October 26 in London, but he's now out due to illness.

Taking to Twitter, Parker's promoter and head of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn revealed the Kiwi will not fight Chisora as originally intended.

"Due to illness, @joeboxerparker is out of the @DerekWarChisora fight on October 26," Hearn says.

"We are working on a suitable replacement and will make a further announcement this week #boxing."