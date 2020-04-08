Lockdown bop: Boxer Joseph Parker recreates classic Grease dance scene with partner

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has landed another hit - albeit this time with his lockdown dance routines. He and partner Laine nailed their own version of You're the One That I Want from the 1978 movie classic Grease.

Having successfully tried his hand at Hugh Grant's Love Actually dance routine, and There's Something About Mary's Build Me Up Buttercup, Parker's gone three for three, this time joined by his high school sweetheart.

The pair nail the roles of John Travolta's Danny and Olivia Newton-John's Sandy, while their children watch on.

