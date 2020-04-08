TODAY |

Lockdown bop: Boxer Joseph Parker recreates classic Grease dance scene with partner

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has landed another hit - albeit this time with his lockdown dance routines. He and partner Laine nailed their own version of You're the One That I Want from the 1978 movie classic Grease.

The Kiwi heavyweight is at it again with his lockdown theatrics. Source: Joseph Parker

Having successfully tried his hand at Hugh Grant's Love Actually dance routine, and There's Something About Mary's Build Me Up Buttercup, Parker's gone three for three, this time joined by his high school sweetheart.

The pair nail the roles of John Travolta's Danny and Olivia Newton-John's Sandy, while their children watch on.

The Kiwi heavyweight is channelling Hugh Grant in this perfect parody. Source: Supplied

Parker's also succesfully teamed up with his neighbour, Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, as a means of keeping entertained during the ongoing pandemic.

