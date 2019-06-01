TODAY |

Joseph Parker not giving up on Anthony Joshua rematch: 'I have to avenge the loss'

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has outlined his intentions for another go at world champion Anthony Joshua, having tasted his first career defeat against the Brit last year.

Facing off against the WBA, IBO and IBF title holder in Cardiff last March, Parker surrendered his WBO crown to Joshua, before being defeated by Dillian Whyte in his next venture into the ring.

However, having announced his signing with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing overnight, Parker made it clear that he's eyeing a rematch against boxing's biggest name.

"I'd love to fight Joshua," Parker told 1 NEWS.

"I know where I stand at the moment, I lost my title and now I have to rebuild again.

"I think it'll take three, four, maybe five fights until I get the chance to fight Dillian Whyte or Joshua again - I'd like to avenge the loss that I had to both fighters."

Parker is also certain that he'll regain his status as one of the heavyweight division's biggest names, starting against Eric Molina on June 29 in Rhode Island.

"I'm very confident. I've achieved a lot on the boxing scene so far, but I know that have a lot more to give.

"I'm confident that I can be unified champion of the world, and that's the reason that I'm still in this sport."

    The Kiwi lost his WBO title to the Brit last year. Source: 1 NEWS
