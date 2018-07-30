 

Joseph Parker 'needs to get a bit more venom', says Tyson Fury

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker is too nice, lacking the venom needed to succeed at the highest level - according to former world champion Tyson Fury.

Parker, 26, slumped to his second successive defeat yesterday, falling to Brit Dillian Whyte after surrendering his unbeaten record to Anthony Joshua in April this year.

What's more, the Kiwi has now gone five fights without knocking an opponent out, appearing to have traded his power for more speed.

However, Fury says that the Kiwi needs to be a bit meaner to re-ascend to the top of the boxing world.

The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back defeats after yesterday's loss. Source: 1 NEWS

"Parker is a bit too nice, he needs to get a bit more venom in him and spite," Fury told TheBoxingRoundup.

"Parker was using his boxing, trying to land hard punches but he didn't really use his jab or his feet that much too effect."

Fury also had criticism for Whyte, who is now in with another shot at a world title fight against compatriot Joshua.

"I think Dillian Whyte is a sausage to be honest, he has no ability in boxing terms, he has a slow jab, slow feet and he's heavy and fat."

"He's just tough and strong and he tries to do the best he can. He pushed Parker down, leaned on him, hit him on the breaks."

The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back losses under Barry. Source: 1 NEWS

As to be expected from Fury, the former world champion finished by stating that the current heavyweight division is lacking quality, something he'd be happy to provide after his competitive comeback last month.

"The heavyweights from today, they are just slugfesters, they have no boxing ability and I don't mean that to be disrespectful.

Commentator Mike Angove broke down the Parker-Barry combination. Source: Breakfast

"But they haven't got a boxing brain cell between them. They are all looking for one punch and to do damage, they have no feints, no head movement ... Parker didn't throw any feints against Dillian Whyte and Whyte doesn't know what a feint is.

"One decent boxer would box them off all over the place. I'm that decent boxer who can slip and slide and box them off their feet." 

The Kiwi suffered defeat by unanimous decision to Dillian Whyte yesterday. Source: SKY
The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back defeats after yesterday's loss.

The Kiwi suffered defeat by unanimous decision to Dillian Whyte yesterday.

Watch: The punch that put Joseph Parker on the canvas for the first time in his career

Fifty thousand roaring Braves were ready to celebrate with Sean Newcomb. Then it all came undone. Source: Fox Sports
Jose Aldo defeated Jeremy Stephens with a stinging hit to the body. Source: UFC
