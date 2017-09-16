Joseph Parker 'to make a statement' against Hughie Fury – Barry McGuigan backing Kiwi heavyweight

Former WBA featherweight champion Barry McGuigan is firmly in Joseph Parker's corner, ahead of his WBO title defence against Hughie Fury in Manchester on September 24.

McGuigan, 56, says that although the unbeaten Fury is a good fighter, Parker should take the win as he looks to build his profile in the UK.

"I think Hughie Fury is a decent heavyweight, he does everything reasonably well, he's got sound fundamentals," McGuigan said.