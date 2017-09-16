 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Other Sport


Joseph Parker 'to make a statement' against Hughie Fury – Barry McGuigan backing Kiwi heavyweight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former WBA featherweight champion Barry McGuigan is firmly in Joseph Parker's corner, ahead of his WBO title defence against Hughie Fury in Manchester on September 24.

The former WBA featherweight champion says Parker must catch the eye in Anthony Joshua’s homeland.
Source: Supplied

McGuigan, 56, says that although the unbeaten Fury is a good fighter, Parker should take the win as he looks to build his profile in the UK.

"I think Hughie Fury is a decent heavyweight, he does everything reasonably well, he's got sound fundamentals," McGuigan said.

"I think he could give most heavyweights trouble but I think Parker's due for a good performance and I think he’s coming over here to Joshua's country to make a statement."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:37
2
Oracle's leader faced blunt questions at today's press conference over whether he is the right man for the job.

Jimmy Spithill desperate to 'get that Cup back off New Zealand' in 2021

00:33
3
The NZ rugby star reminded his fans that he's got good footwork and moves off the pitch as well.

Julian Savea brings out his inner diva, smashes Beyonce's Single Ladies dance routine

00:43
4
Barry McGuigan said the Kiwi heavyweight is going to be a special fighter.

'One of the finest talents in the heavyweight division' – Irish great sings Joseph Parker's praises before Hughie Fury showdown

00:27
5
The former WBA featherweight champion says Parker must catch the eye in Anthony Joshua’s homeland.

Joseph Parker 'to make a statement' against Hughie Fury – Barry McGuigan backing Kiwi heavyweight


00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

02:15
Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Cuddling cats and hugging students – contrasting days on the campaign trail for National and Labour

Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 