Joseph Parker made to work for win in USA, earns 10th round victory against 39-year-old Alex Leapai

Joseph Parker's US re-introduction has gotten off to the perfect start, earning a 10th round win over Alex Leapai in Providence, Rhode Island.

Coming into his first of three fights under the stewardship of Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, Kiwi fighter Parker was desperate for a result against 39-year old Leapai - holding both the height and reach advantages.

Parker began the first round in style, landing several blows to the body and head, Leapai on the ropes in the opening minute.

Leapai would weather the storm though, landing a few blows of his own - only to see Parker take the initiative to end the first round.

Parker kept up his relentless approach in the second round, with Leapai again forced backwards by a volley of shots to the body - with the referee having to suspend the round after a low blow from the Kiwi.

After the resumption, Leapai could only find himself on the ropes, somehow surviving until the round.

Leapai would again complain of a low blow to start the third round, this time his protests going unheard by the referee. Parker's jab and superior reach saw Leapai having to keep his distance. The end of the third more favourable for Leapai as Parker worryingly started to tire.

The fourth round came and went with Parker frustrated at being unable to land a decisive blow, Leapai looking to take any advantage he could into the fifth.

Leapai did hit the canvas in the fifth round, however it came as a result of lost footing, rather than Parker landing a telling shot.

Parker's frustrations would continue on into the 10th round, with Leapai proving to be a stubborn contender. Ultimately though, the referee would stop the fight in the 10th, ruling Leapai unable to continue to hand Parker the win.