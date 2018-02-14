 

Joseph Parker 'loving his' gruelling training regime including 5.30am Las Vegas runs with Joshua bout only weeks away

Kiwi heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is sticking to what he knows best, hitting the road with an early morning run in Las Vegas as he prepares for his unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

Parker is confident that come April 1 he will be in tip top shape for his opponent Anthony Joshua.
Sky Sports UK joined Parker and his trainer Kevin Barry this morning as he was preparing for a run.

"Training is going really good, everything is on track," said Parker.

"We've got a good structure and good plan going into camp.

"Everything is all good, everyone is happy - just got to put in the work and prepare for March 31."

Barry believes there is nothing better for building up a boxer's cardio than traditional training like running.

"Joe loves his road work and this is something that we have always done the five years that we have been together," said Barry.

"Most mornings he's up at 5 o'clock preparing himself in his room, he has a little bit of fruit and 5:30 he is on the road.

"He usually runs five miles in the morning (8km)."

Barry has criticised Joshua's new and technical training regimes, saying it will not help with the British champ's aerobic fitness.

"I see videos posted everywhere of him (Joshua) doing the most sophisticated, new age training methods that man has ever seen and yet he's looked very tired in his last couple of fights," Barry told Sky Sports UK.

"Every time he's been asked to go on to the later rounds, he's really struggled so that's a question for his training staff.

"He wouldn't want to be slowing against Joe, because I can promise you this. Joe will be coming on in the later rounds."

Parker and Joshua will take on each other at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on April 1 (NZ time).

