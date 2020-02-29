TODAY |

Joseph Parker looking to use significant weight advantage over 'nervous' US opponent

Source:  1 Sport

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker will look to use his significant weight advantage against American Shawndell Winters in their fight tomorrow in Frisco, Texas.

Joseph Parker faces off against Shawndell Winter. Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi weighed in at 111.3kg and holds an almost 17kg advantage over Winters, who weighed in at 94.35kg.

“I think I have to use that [weight advantage], push him back.”

Parker sensed that his American opponent was nervous in the weigh-in.

“When I saw Winters, to me he looked a bit nervous, his eye was twitching and he had to give me a serious look.

"I feel like he’s a little nervous, I’m not sure he’s faced anyone like me.”

