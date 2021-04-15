Joseph Parker looking to turn new page in career-changing bout against Derek Chisora

Boxer Joseph Parker is readying himself for the most important bout of his career.

The 29-year-old faces Derek Chisora in Manchester in two weeks' time, the final promotion on his current contract, and potentially his final shot at having another chance at the world title.

But while it will be the final fight on some fronts, it is also the start of a new beginning.

The bout will be the first under new trainer Andy Lee, after Parker parted ways with long-time trainer Kevin Barry last month.

"I didn't want to be the fighter who looks back at the past and says what if I tried this or that," Parker told 1 NEWS.

Parker hired Lee, a former world middleweight champion, four weeks ago, and as well as fending off a very public loss of name suppression, has flown to the United Kingdom for a fresh start.

"It wasn't about ripping up the script and starting again," Lee said.

"It's about correcting things, small things, and adding to what he's already got."

Parker is training alongside heavyweight megastar Tyson Fury, even living at his house and going for hill runs with his family.

The Manchester bout is the last on Parker's promotional deal with Matchroom and boss Eddie Hearn, and Parker is hoping to extend that relationship.