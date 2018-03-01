 

Joseph Parker to 'leave the ring with all the belts' against Anthony Joshua, says confident Kevin Barry

When Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker exits the ring after fighting Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next month, he'll do so with three world titles to his name - according to trainer Kevin Barry.

Trainer Kevin Barry is making big promises ahead of the unification super fight.
Source: Sky Sports UK

As both fighters continue their preparation for the April 1 NZT bout, Parker's trainer is confident that he'll be able to defeat WBA and IBF champion Joshua, adding his titles to his WBO crown.

"He wins the fight with speed and movement, he wins the fight with a higher class level of skill" Barry told Sky Sports UK.

"Joseph Parker has far better skill, I believe, than Anthony Joshua. He has a far better selection of punches, he is very durable."

"At the best, Joseph Parker turns up the night of March 31, we will leave the ring with all the belts."

