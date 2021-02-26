TODAY |

Joseph Parker, Junior Fa stare each other down ahead of heavyweight bout

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite plenty of respect being shown between the pair in the build-up to their heavyweight bout, Joseph Parker and Junior Fa showed how serious they both are about winning tomorrow night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi boxers had their game-faces on at today’s weigh-in. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Fa squared off in an intense staredown today ahead of tomorrow’s fight at Spark Arena in Auckland after weighing in for the contest.

Fa weighed in at 118.1kg; almost 10kg heavier than Parker.

It means Fa will enter the ring with a trifecta of advantages in weight, height and reach but it’s his confidence giving him the biggest boost, Fa said.

“The training is done, the talking is done, I’m ready to go tomorrow night,” Fa said.

“Tomorrow night will basically be our fifth time stepping into the ring together and I’ve taken things away that we learned from each other previously.

“Me and my team have put together a great gameplan that we plan to go out there with and do the job tomorrow night.”

Parker was just as confident after the weigh in.

“I’ve had a tremendous camp here in New Zealand,” Parker said.

“A lot has been said and now it’s just time to get to work tomorrow.”

After their short interviews, the pair came together for their staredown, where Fa mouthed a few words to the former world champion but Parker remained silent throughout.

Neither revealed what was said afterwards.

Among the undercard bouts, two-time Commonwealth Games champion David Nyika weighed in at 90.4kg for his professional debut against cruiserweight Jesse Maio, who came in at 85.7kg.

TALE OF THE TAPE

  Joseph Parker Junior FA
Age  29 31
Record 27-2 [21 KOs] 19-0 [10KOs]
Weight 108.9kg 118.1kg
Height 1.93m 1.96m
Reach 193cm 204cm
Stance Orthodox Orthodox
Other Sport
Boxing
Joseph Parker
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
'No one owns the silver fern' - Kiwi UFC trainer fires shots at NZ Rugby over right to wear symbol
2
Fijian league team delivers beautiful thank you song to staff at Sydney quarantine hotel
3
From prison to ultramarathons, former Black Power member shares inspiring story
4
Doctor says Tiger Woods 'very unlikely' to return to golf after car crash — 'A very long road ahead'
5
After impressive T20 outing in Dunedin, Jimmy Neesham loving cricket as much as ever
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

KFC worker confirmed as Covid-19 case — What to do if you were at the store

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Auckland, after news latest Covid-19 case worked shift at KFC

00:24

Auckland KFC worker confirmed as new Covid-19 community case

Police warn gang over planned motorcycle run on Auckland's North Shore tomorrow