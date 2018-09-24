Joseph Parker: I'd rather avenge my loss to Dillian Whyte than Anthony Joshua

Joseph Parker has given a surprise answer in saying who he’d prefer to fight again if giving chance, forgoing another shot at champion Anthony Joshua for revenge against Dillian Whyte.

In an interview with DAZN, Parker was asked which loss in his 27-2 career he’d like to avenge more and the former WBO heavyweight champion surprised with his response.

“The one I want more would be Dillian Whyte,” Parker said. “It was a close fight, and he was the better man on that day. But a few things happened before the fight and I want to get my hands on him again.”

While Parker said he wanted another shot at Joshua too, there was more unsettled business with Whyte he’d like to solve.

“Just the way the fight went, really,” Parker explained. “I know I could have beaten him, but a few things like the headbutt happened in the second round. He was good and it was a rough fight.

“For me, it was the more challenging fight at the time because I was coming off of the loss (to Joshua)

“All of these other factors came into play on fight night. There’s a little bit of bad blood between us.”

Adding to the feud is the fact Whyte has publicly stated he isn’t interested in a rematch until Parker proves worthy.

“He’s said that I have to earn my way back to the top, which is fine. He’s been fighting good opponents and I’ve been trying to get those opponents.”