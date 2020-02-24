Joseph Parker eager to debut 'punches in bunches' fighting style against Junior Fa

Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker is warning his potential next opponent and fellow New Zealander Junior Fa he’ll be the first to experience a new, more aggressive heavyweight in the ring.

Joseph Parker. Source: 1 NEWS

A bout between the former amateur rivals has been discussed heavily but is yet to be finalised, although Parker is hopeful it all comes together soon for a fight before Christmas.

The 28-year-old told the Toe-to-Toe podcast if it does come together, he would use it to unveil a new approach he’s settled in as he looks to fight his way back into title talks.

"In the past, I've been too safe and not taking the risks that I need,” Parker said.

“From now on it's going to be a lot more aggression and you've got to throw punches to win. Hopefully it's going to be a lot of combinations and punches in bunches.

"Hopefully [Fa] signs the contract with his team and gets ready for it, because I'm keen to fight and I'm ready to go."

Fa and Parker split two wins each while amateurs with Fa taking the first and last of the four encounters.

Since both turned professional though, their paths have been remarkably different with Parker going on to claim the WBO heavyweight title and Fa having to combat health issues.

If all goes to plan for Parker, he’d then start looking at some of the bigger names in his division, such as rising star Daniel Dubois or a rival Dillian Whyte, to forge a path back to the top.

Dubois moved past Parker in the WBO rankings last week, giving the Englishman a better chance of fighting No.1 ranked Oleksander Usyk for the title if Anthony Joshua is forced to vacate the belt because of his inability to defend it due to a busy schedule.

"I feel like there's a big chance we can face each other," Parker said of Dubois who has quickly gone to 15-0 with 14 KOs.

"He's ranked No 2 now in the WBO, so he's past me, I'm ranked No 3.

"You keep an eye on everyone that's fighting, you keep an eye on the rankings, you keep an eye on the people coming up, the guys who have been there for a while.

"You never know in boxing, there's match-ups can be made with anyone. I'm keen to fight anyone, I don't care who it is.