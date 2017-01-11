Joseph Parker, Dame Valerie Adams in line for Supreme Halberg Award

Star names such as Joseph Parker, Dame Valerie Adams and Liam Malone are just some of the nominees for this year's Halberg Awards.

Dame Valerie Adams and Joseph Parker Source: Photosport

The shortlist for New Zealand's top honour, the Supreme Halberg award, contains 16 names, ranging from various categories that include both Team of the Year and Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.

The awards feature a strong emphasis on the 2016 Rio Olympics, with medallists given heavy recognition for their achievements.

Boxer Joseph Parker, up for Sportsman of the Year, is the only nominee from the four main categories not to have competed in Rio.

Parker is joined in the category by Mahe Drysdale, Nick Willis and Tom Walsh.

Lisa Carrington leads the field for the Sportswoman of the Year after two medals in Rio, while silver medallists Luuka Jones, Lydia Ko and Dame Valerie Adams round out the category.

Paralympians Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher are those in contention for the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award.

Team of the Year is again heavily lined with Olympic representatives, with gold medal winning sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke early favourites for the award.

Men's pair Hamish Bond and Eric Murray also feature in the category, while the sprint team of Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster are also nominated.

Olympic silver medallists Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie are the only female nominees for the Team of the Year award.

The 54th Halberg Awards take place on February 9.

Nominees:

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportsman of the Year:

Joseph Parker (Boxing), Mahe Drysdale (Rowing), Nick Willis (Athletics) Tom Walsh (Athletics).

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year:

Lisa Carrington (Canoeing), Luuka Jones (Canoeing), Lydia Ko (Golf), Valerie Adams (Athletics).

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Anna Grimaldi (Para-Athletics), Liam Malone (Para-Athletics), Mary Fisher (Para-Swimming), Sophie Pascoe (Para-Swimming).