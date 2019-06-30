TODAY |

Joseph Parker could fight on Joshua-Ruiz II undercard, says Eddie Hearn

Joseph Parker could feature as an undercard fight in the upcoming heavyweight title rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Parker, 27, is currently one fight into his three-fight deal with Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, and Joshua is also promoted by the Brit.

Hearn said he is eager to see Parker square off with Dereck Chisora ahead of Joshua and Ruiz's rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Hearn revealed his desire to organise that bout between the Kiwi and British heavyweights.

"Parker against Chisora would be a big fight for that undercard," Hearn told Sky Sports UK.

"With Chisora and Parker, there's been lots of talk. Joseph Parker is up for that fight, so is Derek."

Sky Sports UK also reports that the deal between Parker and Chisora could be finalised within 24 hours.

Joseph Parker ahead of facing Alex Leapai
Joseph Parker ahead of facing Alex Leapai Source: Photosport
