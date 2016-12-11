 

Joseph Parker could call out winner of Joshua v Klitschko

Joseph Parker's management group are eyeing up the possibility of travelling to London to attend the IBF heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko on April 29.

Duco Events’ David Higgins made it very clear exactly who the Kiwi heavyweight will want to go after next.
Duco Events director David Higgins has spoken about Parker eyeing up a unification fight with the winner of Joshua v Klitschko with the sole intention of unifying the four heavyweight division titles.

"Joe could be (at Joshua v Klitschko) to call out the winner for a mega-fight at Wembley in the late summer to unify the belts," Higgins told The Express in the UK.

"Any heavyweight worth their salt should be looking to unify the division and hold all the belts. When the belts aren't unified, the public are confused about who is the champion."

David Higgins spoke after the fight about where the Kiwi heavyweight will fight next, with plenty of options to chose from.
Higgins was also coy when questioned on Parker's next fight, rumoured to be sometime in early 2017.

"I would hope by middle of January we will have a better idea which way we are heading."

Parker currently holds the WBO title after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in Auckland earlier this month.

