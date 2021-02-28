Joseph Parker camp eyeing Dereck Chisora for next fight

Following an underwhelming unanimous decision victory over Junior Fa last night, Joseph Parker and his camp have singled out British heavyweight Dereck Chisora as a likely opponent for his fight.

Speaking to media after the bout, Parker’s manager David Higgins said talks were already underway to secure a match-up between Parker and the Zimbabwean-born Brit Chisora.

"David Haye, Chisora’s manager, has been in contact saying ‘yep, we want the fight’. Obviously, Eddie Hearn’s on record and has been in touch as well," Higgins said.

Higgins said that Parker’s flawed performance against Fa may make the prospective bout more enticing for Chisora.

"Tonight was a win and it was a clear win. Of course, there’s stuff to be improved after a year of ring rust. Who knows, Chisora might want the fight even more now," he said.

"If that fight is on the cards our camp have all agreed we’d take it. But we’ve got to talk to the promoter to see what the lay of the land is," he added.

Chisora made his interest in a potential bout known just hours after Parker’s win, calling out the 29-year-old over Twitter with some light-hearted trash talk.

The tweet featured an image of a head to head comparison of the two fighters, with a chicken head pasted over Parker accompanied by the caption "#chisoravchicken".