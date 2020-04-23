TODAY |

Joseph Parker calls on Shaun Johnson, Ardie Savea and more for recreation of Rocky Horror's Time Warp

Source:  1 NEWS

Joseph Parker has well and truly outdone himself with his latest lockdown video, calling on other stars from the sporting world - both Kiwi and foreign - to help him perform the Time Warp from movie the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi boxer is back with another superb lockdown performance. Source: Joseph Parker / Twitter

To date, Parker has entertained fans in their bubbles with cleverly-edited clips from movies such as Step Brothers, Love Actually and Something About Mary but last night he took on his biggest challenge yet in the iconic song from Jim Sharman's 1975 cult classic.

Parker and his partner Laine welcome audiences into their home for the beginning of the Time Warp before bringing in friends such as boxing promoters David Higgins and Eddie Hearn, fellow boxers Tyson Fury and David Nyika, NRL star Shaun Johnson and his partner Kayla, All Black Ardie Savea and more for the electric chorus.

The star-studded line-up proceeds to perform the Time Warp with a jump to the left and knees in tight before, of course, a pelvic thrust that drives them insane.

Parker told 1 NEWS earlier in the lockdown the fun videos were just about making people smile.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi heavyweight is teaming up with familiar faces in his latest video. Source: 1 NEWS

"Some people are sad in this time and some people don't know how to handle being home and stuck at home, but if we can do that little bit to make people happy it's like tick," Parker told 1 NEWS.

"Everyone's just having fun dancing and singing along and I had fun doing it too.

"We've achieved that goal of making people smile and happy, and ya know we don't know what's next."

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
Boxing
All Blacks
NRL
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:04
Joseph Parker calls on Shaun Johnson, Ardie Savea and more for recreation of Rocky Horror's Time Warp
2
Popular Auckland gym asks customers to restart memberships despite remaining closed in Level 3
3
Ryan Crotty relishing time off after Japanese stint cancelled by Covid-19
4
Tennis legend Roger Federer says it’s time to merge governing bodies for men’s and women’s tennis
5
Cheeky Roger Federer quizzes Rafael Nadal in legendary lockdown catch-up
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:30

Ruby Princess passengers should never have been allowed to leave, on board doctor says
00:23

Covid-19 was spreading through US, leaving deaths in its wake, weeks earlier than initially thought
08:39

Health Minister grilled over distribution of flu vaccines, 'disconnect' between Govt and health industries
05:50

British newlyweds living and working in NZ stranded in Fiji after Covid-19 derails honeymoon