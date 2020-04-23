Joseph Parker calls on Shaun Johnson, Ardie Savea and more for recreation of Rocky Horror's Time Warp

Joseph Parker has well and truly outdone himself with his latest lockdown video, calling on other stars from the sporting world - both Kiwi and foreign - to help him perform the Time Warp from movie the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

To date, Parker has entertained fans in their bubbles with cleverly-edited clips from movies such as Step Brothers, Love Actually and Something About Mary but last night he took on his biggest challenge yet in the iconic song from Jim Sharman's 1975 cult classic.

Parker and his partner Laine welcome audiences into their home for the beginning of the Time Warp before bringing in friends such as boxing promoters David Higgins and Eddie Hearn, fellow boxers Tyson Fury and David Nyika, NRL star Shaun Johnson and his partner Kayla, All Black Ardie Savea and more for the electric chorus.

The star-studded line-up proceeds to perform the Time Warp with a jump to the left and knees in tight before, of course, a pelvic thrust that drives them insane.

Parker told 1 NEWS earlier in the lockdown the fun videos were just about making people smile.

"Some people are sad in this time and some people don't know how to handle being home and stuck at home, but if we can do that little bit to make people happy it's like tick," Parker told 1 NEWS.

"Everyone's just having fun dancing and singing along and I had fun doing it too.