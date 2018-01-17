 

Joseph Parker backed to defeat Anthony Joshua in 'career defining' bout

The trainer of Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has encouraged his WBO champion to embrace the challenge of a "career-defining" bout against Briton Anthony Joshua in March.

The two unbeaten champions will face off in Cardiff on April 1.
Kevin Barry is set to lead Parker through the toughest pre-fight camp of the South Aucklander's career in Las Vegas in the coming weeks.

Cutting through the bluster of today's London pre-fight press conference, Barry said Joshua would provide Parker with a career-defining test.

Irrespective of the 28-year-old IBF and WBA champion's ability to take a punch, Joshua would prove the most formidable foe of Parker's life to date.

He had already dispatched giants of the boxing world such as Wladimir Klitschko, as well as Carlos Takam, Charles Martin and Dillian Whyte.

"Joseph Parker needs a career-defining fight - I believe Anthony Joshua got his career-defining fight when he fought Wladimir Klitschko, he was taken to places he'd never been before," Barry told reporters.

"He went to a dark place, picked himself up off the canvas and came back with a sensational win, one of the fights of (last) year.

The Kiwi heavyweight will face Anthony Joshua in front of 80,000 people on April 1.
"So my challenge to my fighter is that I need this to be his greatest performance - if he can show the public and Anthony Joshua in March what I see in the gym when he's at his best, he's a very hard guy to beat."

Barry conceded Joshua was bigger and stronger than Parker, but felt his fighter had better footwork, speed, stamina and durability.

His camp had been working towards the bout for at least three years, picking up the WBO title in December 2016 and defending it twice.

Parker would now need to step it up a gear after labouring to 2017 wins over Razvan Cojanu and Hughie Fury, and land a higher number of punches.

"I know both camps have watched each other over the last few years - if you look at 2014, 2015 and 2016, Parker fought five times a year and Joshua fought five times a year (and) they were the standout prospects," Barry said.

"We knew this day was going to come, provided both guys stayed undefeated.

"Joseph is a historian and knows this fight is about his place in history, he'll give every single piece of sweat and ounce of blood in his body to be the best."

