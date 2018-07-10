Joseph Parker announces birth of second daughter with adorable pic

 

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has welcomed his second daughter into the world.

Joseph Parker's newborn daughter, Shiloh Jasmine.

Source: Joseph Parker / Instagram

Parker posted a photo to social media of his newborn daughter, sporting a pink Parker beanie with his logo on it while announcing her name was Shiloh Jasmine Parker.

The 26-year-old revealed in March, prior to his unification title bout with Anthony Joshua, his partner Laine was expecting a little sister for his other daughter Elizabeth, who is almost two.

Unfortunately for Parker, he missed Shiloh's arrival due to preparations in the US for his upcoming fight with Dillian Whyte - something he had accepted building up to the July 29 bout.

Parker also missed Elizabeth's birth while in a boxing camp.

