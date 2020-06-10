Joseph Parker all for Fury-Wilder title fight in NZ - 'I'd love to be on that undercard'

Joseph Parker is fully supportive of a potential WBC heavyweight title decider between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder playing out in New Zealand and says if it comes to fruition, he hopes he'd make the undercard.

1 NEWS revealed earlier this week Auckland's Eden Park is being looked at as a potential host for the third title fight between the two heavyweight titans with New Zealand now able to conduct sporting events with crowds due to its move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

When asked about what he made of the situation, former world champion Parker told media today he fully supported the fight taking place here.

"I think it'd be great for New Zealand," Parker said.

"New Zealand would be excited for it if it does happen."

Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Deontay Wilder. Source: Associated Press

Parker said the actual chances of the fight happening here would be "50-50", though.

"There's a lot of things that have to fall into place," he said.

"Their teams have to decide if it can happen and then they have to do the numbers to see if they can make it happen, but I'm sure if it makes sense...they'll do it. Hopefully they can."

Parker joked he'd have to get in touch with Fury, a close friend in the boxing world, about saving him a ringside seat if the bout eventuates - although he'd rather be even closer to the action.

"If they do have a fight here, I'd love to be on the undercard," he said.

"I'll fight anyone in the top five or 10."

When pressed if there's a specific fighter he'd love to fight, Parker held true to recent comments and said he wants a rematch with Dillian Whyte - the only other heavyweight besides champion Anthony Joshua to beat him in his 27-2 career.

"I've been vocal about wanting to fight Dillian Whyte. He's got a big mouth and I want to shut him up."

On Tuesday, 1 NEWS revealed Brisbane-based Kiwi promoter Dean Lonergan and American veteran Bob Arum are considering Auckland as a venue for a Fury-Wilder rematch in late October or November, at Eden Park.

Macau, in China, and Sydney have also been mentioned as possible venues, but crowds in New Zealand are helping push Auckland's case.