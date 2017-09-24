 

'Joseph was the aggresor' - Kevin Barry praises Parker after victory over Hughie Fury

Landing the "bigger punches" was the difference between Joseph Parker and unsuccessful WBO heavyweight title challenger Hughie Fury in this morning's bout, the Kiwi boxer's trainer says.

Parker defended his WBO belt for the second time, edging Fury by majority decision in Manchester after two judges awarded him a 118-110 victory.

The third judge awarded a 114-114 tie.

While trainer Kevin Barry admitted the fight was close - and perhaps closer than the scores indicated - he felt Parker deserved to win.

Unlike the ungainly Fury, who had danced around Parker for the full 12 rounds, his boxer had fought positively and on the front-foot.

That aggression saw him through to victory.

"I said I believed Hughie Fury was the most awkward guy here in the UK, and there's a reason why he was undefeated and a reason why people don't fight him - he's a very good boxer," Barry told reporters post-bout.

"But you can't win a fight if you're going backwards for 12 rounds.

"Joseph was the aggressor, he landed the powerful punches."

Irrespective of his victory, Parker will likely be disappointed by his inability to quickly dispatch Fury or secure a statement victory.

A thumping knockout win would've been useful for turning the heads of the British boxing public and arranging future megabouts in the UK.

But Barry didn't see it that way.

He said the 25-year-old Parker had done well to keep calm in the face of Fury's awkward style, despite lacking accuracy with his combinations.

Overcoming Fury's home advantage was also laudable.

"One thing that Hughie Fury does really well is survive," Barry said.

"He's very good at wrapping and tying up.

"Hughie realised he couldn't stand there with Joseph, he had to move a lot if he was going to survive, and that's what he did.

"I think it has to be received very well."

