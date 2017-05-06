Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

Jordan Tuigamala has put his own emphatic mark on tonights WBO title fight event after sending his opponent flying to the edge of the ring with a deadly uppercut for a knockout win.

Tuigamala, son of former All Black and Manu Samoa winger Va'aiga Tuigamala, started the fight with a roar after a clean one-two combo to the body and temple put Kiwi fighter Nigel Elliott on the canvas within the first 30 seconds of the four round fight.

Tuigamala followed that up early in the third round when Elliott stepped in too close and felt the wrath of a roaring right uppercut to the head to end the fight.

The 26-year-old moves to a record of four wins, no loses and a draw in his professional career.

Earlier in the night, Joseph Parker's younger brother John started things off at the Voadfone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland with a unanimous decision win on the back of wild combos and big hits against Ratu Dawai.