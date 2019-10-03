Jon Jones takes aim at Israel Adesanya's family as pair trade Twitter insults

Controversial UFC great Jon Jones has come out firing at his arch rival, New Zealand's Israel Adesanya, unloading a barrage of tweets directed at the Middleweight Champion following his convincing title defence over Paulo Costa.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya. Source: Photosport

In a staggering 15 tweets over the last 24-hours, Jones has done his very best to get the attention of the current undefeated UFC Middleweight Champion.

Leaving no stone unturned, Jones' Twitter tirade seemed an effort to goad Adesanya into a war of words, taking aim at everything, from Adesanya's hair colour to his family.

"I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t," Jones said, also referring to Adesanya's Auckland City Kickboxing coach, Eugene Baremann.

Jones succeeded in his attention grabbing efforts, eliciting several replies - with the Nigerian-born New Zealander taking exception to the low blow..

"My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows. Your Mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become," Adesanya replied.

Adesanya also highlighted how Jones' tested positive for cocaine in 2015. Jones shot back alleging Adeysanya used performance enhancing drugs prior to his fight with Costa.

Following the pleasantries, Jones ended his Twitter rant with an apparent invitiation to fight saying: "The world is waiting".

Adesanya then retorted suggesting that the historic match-up is on the horizon.