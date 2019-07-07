TODAY |

Jon Jones defends UFC light heavyweight title with win over Thiago Santos

Associated Press
Jon Jones retained his UFC light heavyweight title with a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos, who nearly pulled off a spectacular upset at UFC 239, despite apparently fighting on an injured leg.

Jones remained unbeaten since 2009, but he was stretched to the limit by his Brazilian challenger. Jones won 48-47 on two cards, and Santos won 48-47 on the third.

Santos appeared to hurt his leg during the fight, but he kept striking and counterpunching against Jones.

The champ found his rhythm midway through the fight, but still competed cautiously and didn't even attempt a late takedown of his hobbling opponent.

Elsewhere, Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight title with a spectacular head kick leading to a stoppage of Holly Holm in the first round.

Nunes remained the pound-for-pound ruler of her sport in her usual devastating style. She floored Holm with a perfectly timed kick to the head, and she mercilessly finished Holm on the ground with 50 seconds left in the first round.

Holm is a veteran boxer and kickboxer who upset Ronda Rousey to win the bantamweight belt, but Nunes is on another level than every 135-pounder before her.

Jon Jones lands a kick on Thiago Santos
Jon Jones lands a kick on Thiago Santos Source: Associated Press
