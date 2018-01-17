'This is what Joe's waited for' – Kevin Barry says Parker ready to face Joshua

Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry says that his fighter is ready for the biggest bout of his career, as he prepares to face unbeaten Brit Anthony Joshua in Cardiff.

The two will meet face to face on April 1 NZT, in a winner-take-all unification showdown.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Barry says that his fighter is ready to face up to IBF and WBA champion Joshua in the ring.

"It excites him. This is what Joe's waited for his whole career," he said.