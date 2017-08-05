Joelle King into Black Ball squash quarters after easy win

Joelle King has moved into the quarter finals at the PSA World Tour CIB Black Ball Squash Open.

Joelle King. Source: Photosport

The Kiwi comfortably beat Canada’s Hollie Naughton in straight games in Cairo, Egypt as she begins to hit her straps in the tournament.

The world No.8 too strong for the Canadian as she maintained her 100 per cent record over 20th ranked Naughton.

“The tour is changing. There are a lot of players making their breakthrough and Hollie had a great win yesterday. I had to play good squash and keep her contained," King said.

"I thought I played well. There were still a few patches that I wasn’t happy with but overall it was a good performance."

“I think that the first, I had a good lead. There was a rally that I took lightly at about 9-5 and it gave her momentum and she came back. That is probably the difference, I managed to get over the line in the first to keep that momentum."