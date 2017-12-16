 

Joelle King dumped out of Saudi Squash Masters in quarter final

Joelle King's run at the Saudi PSA Women's Squash Masters has ended at the quarterfinal stage.

Joelle King (L) of New Zealand in action during quarter final of the PSA World Championships in Manchester, United Kingdom on 15 December 2017. Joelle was defeated 3-0 by Camille Serme. Copyright photo: PSA Word Tour

Joelle King

Source: Photosport

King was defeated by Egyptian fourth seed Nouran Gohar 11-8 11-6 11-8 in just 35 minutes in Riyadh this morning.

In the first set King, ranked ninth in the world, hit seven winning shots compared to her opponents' five, but also made five errors, four more than Gohar.

King now travels to the United States for the Tournament of Champions, starting on January 18, which has matches played on a glass court in Grand Central Station in New York.

Fellow Kiwi Paul Coll will play the men's event in New York.

