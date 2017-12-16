 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Joelle King beats reigning world champ in straight sets to claim Cleveland Classic squash title

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi squash star Joelle King has beaten reigning Egyptian world champion Raneem El Weleily in straight sets to clinch the lucrative Cleveland Classic event, emerging with an 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 win.

Joelle King (L) of New Zealand in action during quarter final of the PSA World Championships in Manchester, United Kingdom on 15 December 2017. Joelle was defeated 3-0 by Camille Serme. Copyright photo: PSA Word Tour

Joelle King

Source: Photosport

Ranked ninth in the world, the Waikato-born King proved far too sharp for her top-seeded foe and walked away with $US50,000 ($NZ68,000) in prize money.

She was overjoyed by her victory, saying she was hungrier for the title.

"I had felt a little flat in my last couple of tournaments and I just wanted to play my best squash and see where it took me," King said.

"(Raneem) is someone I've idolised even though we're the same age, she's been someone I've looked up to as she was always so good.

"To come away with a win over someone of that calibre is a great feeling."

Earlier, King had blitzed American seventh seed Amanda Sobhy in straight sets on Sunday (local time) to reach the final.

She's a near-certainty to be named in New Zealand's Commonwealth Games squash team on Wednesday alongside Paul Coll.

Men's star Coll went painfully close to his first PSA World Tour squash title in 15 months this weekend, losing a marathon five-set final to Egyptian top seed Marwan El Shorbagy at the Motor City Open in Detroit.

He went down 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9.

It was a strong response to his demotion in the world rankings earlier in the week, when the 25-year-old slipped four places from ninth to 13th.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

2
Joelle King (L) of New Zealand in action during quarter final of the PSA World Championships in Manchester, United Kingdom on 15 December 2017. Joelle was defeated 3-0 by Camille Serme. Copyright photo: PSA Word Tour

Joelle King beats reigning world champ in straight sets to claim Cleveland Classic squash title

00:36
3
The young NZ star opened up about Thurston's attempt to convince him not to move to Newcastle from North Queensland.

Video: 'He was just worried' - NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga reveals Johnathan Thurston's plea to stay with Cowboys

00:15
4
Joshua and Parker are set to fight on March 31 in Cardiff.

'I hope he's fit' - Anthony Joshua warns Joseph Parker not to get dropped in early rounds and disappoint public


5

Brad Weber set on stamping claim for Chiefs and All Blacks' vacated halfback spots

03:30
Frustration over government's decision to boycott lower marae boils over - but protest was peaceful.

'A little bit naive to think there aren't still issues' - 1 NEWS' Corin Dann reflects on small Waitangi day protest

Waitangi 2018 was, in the end, not quite protest free but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared unfazed by it.


01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 