Joelle King advances at Women's Squash Masters with clinical performance

New Zealand's top-ranked squash player, Joelle King, has moved through to the second round of the Women's Squash Masters tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joelle King. Source: Photosport

King, ranked ninth in the world, defeated England's Fiona Moverly 11-5, 11-9, 11-6 in the first round in 25 minutes and declared herself happy with the win.

"I tried to keep the ball away from her danger zone as she is so talented in the middle of the court," King said.

"I kept the pace high and prevented Fiona from controlling the game. It was a pretty good win for me in the end."

King, 29, will now take on eighth seed Annie Au from Hong Kong in the second round of the 32-player tournament.