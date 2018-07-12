 

Joe Rogan talks up NZ while interviewing Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya

Kiwi UFC middleweight fighter Israel Adesanya made a special appearance on UFC commentator and US comedian Joe Rogan's popular podcast show, the Powerful JRE yesterday.

The MMA middleweight fighter appeared on the US comedian and UFC commentator's popular podcast show.
Source: Powerful JRE/ YouTube

While talking about the 28-year-old's recent unanimous UFC win over Brad Tavares in Las Vegas last weekend the pair also spoke about the state of mixed martial arts as a sport.

Adesanya opened up about his thoughts on New Zealand with Rogan calling it one of the most charming places in the world.

"You are also in one of the most beautiful countries that has ever existed," said Rogan.

"There is something about New Zealand man, I have never been personally but there is a reason why they filmed the Hobbit there.

"You look at some of that sh*t and it looks magical."

Adesanya said he always gets hyped up when returning home to Auckland.

"I just love the vibe, it's the vibe of New Zealand that I like," said Adesanya.

"It's chill and everyone is real loose."

Adesanya has moved up in the UFC middleweight rankings, now ranked ninth after his win over Hawaiian fighter Tavares.

The Nigeria-born fighter has had three wins from three in the UFC and is undefeated with 14 wins in his overall MMA career.

