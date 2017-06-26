Jimmy Spithill desperate to 'get that Cup back off New Zealand' in 2021

Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill says that he'll forever be haunted by his side's crushing America's Cup loss to Team New Zealand in Bermuda earlier this year.

Spithill sat at the helm of Oracle's disastrous America's Cup defence, crushes 8-1 to surrender the Auld Mug to a rampant Team New Zealand.

However, the Australian helmsman says that the defeat hasn't hindered his desire to try and regain the cup in 2021.

"I don't even know if I will ever get over Bermuda, but I can't leave it like that," Spithill told Newstalk ZB.

"I'm pretty much obsessed with it and my plan is to try and get back there, and I'm sure you guys would love to hear, get that Cup back off New Zealand."

