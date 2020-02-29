TODAY |

Jetskiers descend on Waiuku for 'Festival of Freeride'

Source:  1 NEWS

Some of New Zealand's best jetski riders are showing of their skills at Waiuku's 'Festival of Freeride' at Karioitahi Beach this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some of New Zealand's best jetski riders are showing of their skills at Waiuku's 'Festival of Freeride' at Karioitahu Beach this weekend. Source: 1 Sport

While they may look like normal jetskis, they're actually super jets. Lighter and faster, allowing for competitors to pull off tricks they otherwise wouldn't dream of.

From backflips to high jumps, the festival is all about expressing yourself. This event one of the biggest in the southern hemisphere, drawing in riders from far and wide.

"It's like commitment and balls, but once you start getting skill up to it, you start flipping and landing and actually riding array of different tricks," Australian Ryan Savage told 1 NEWS.

"That's when you really start enjoying it."

This year's edition also sees women join the ranks, Dunedin's Nicole Bennett showing she can mix it with the men.

"Get in there amongst the boys and give them a run for their money," she said.

"I mean when I go out there, I think I'm not the best but at least I'm out there having fun."

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau tipped to take out Super League's 'Man of Steel' award
2
Hurricanes dance their way to huge win over Sunwolves
3
Dan Hooker moves up in UFC rankings, gets called out by former champion after winning Auckland bout
4
Kyle Jamieson takes maiden five-wicket haul before NZ openers complete dream day
5
Steven Adams produces thunderous dunk, delightful lob as OKC beat Kings
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
05:49

Olympic commentator explains why coronavirus is a threat to Tokyo Games - 'People are dying from this'

Dan Hooker moves up in UFC rankings, gets called out by former champion after winning Auckland bout
03:55

Modern pentathlon making comeback at Tokyo Olympics
00:30

Joseph Parker stares down next opponent ahead of heavyweight clash