Jetskiers descend on Waiuku for 'Festival of Freeride'

Some of New Zealand's best jetski riders are showing of their skills at Waiuku's 'Festival of Freeride' at Karioitahi Beach this weekend.

While they may look like normal jetskis, they're actually super jets. Lighter and faster, allowing for competitors to pull off tricks they otherwise wouldn't dream of.

From backflips to high jumps, the festival is all about expressing yourself. This event one of the biggest in the southern hemisphere, drawing in riders from far and wide.

"It's like commitment and balls, but once you start getting skill up to it, you start flipping and landing and actually riding array of different tricks," Australian Ryan Savage told 1 NEWS.

"That's when you really start enjoying it."

This year's edition also sees women join the ranks, Dunedin's Nicole Bennett showing she can mix it with the men.

"Get in there amongst the boys and give them a run for their money," she said.