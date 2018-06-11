 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Jeff Horn swollen but stoic after Las Vegas failure against Terence Crawford

share

Source:

AAP

There was no tiger in his bathroom but a bruised and battered Jeff Horn woke up with one hell of a hangover in Las Vegas.

The US boxer dominated Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.
Source: SKY

The former schoolteacher had been living a fairytale for the last 12 months but was jolted back to reality in ruthless fashion by Terence Crawford, who ripped the WBO welterweight championship from his grasp with a dominant display at the MGM Grand.

Humbled on the big stage the night before, Horn put on a brave front on a gloomy Monday morning as he and his family began picking up the pieces.

The 30-year-old and his management have some big questions to ponder as they review what went wrong, and where they go next.

"I'm a bit frustrated and disappointed," Horn told reporters, his face swollen and purple after eating a barrage of Crawford's sharp punches.

"It is what it is. I've just got to rebuild from here.

"I'm not happy, but I'm happy it's all over at least and I'm not feeling too bad. I've felt worse after fights before."

Horn will have won some of his US critics over simply by absorbing punishment for so long from arguably the world's top pound-for-pound fighter.

But the lop-sided nature of the fight would have cemented the opinions of others who believe Horn was never a legitimate champion in the first place.

It's left Horn, who now has a 18-1-1 professional record, with a sense of unfinished business in America.

"I definitely don't want to leave here, losing a fight and then running," he said.

"I still feel like I've got plenty more to prove."

Who, where and when his next bout will take place is all to be determined.

Horn's contract with Top Rank is now up, meaning his promoter Dean Lonergan is free to explore options around the world.

It will be a difficult task trying to line up an opponent who is beatable enough to boost Horn's dented confidence, but good enough to keep him in the world title mix.

But Lonergan said he had no regrets about Horn's first Vegas experience.

"This is the reason we're in this business," he said.

"Let's not forget, two years ago we were fighting in local halls in Brisbane and Auckland ... (now we're) fighting in Las Vegas and Jeff Horn's name is on the map."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

01:11
2
The All Blacks coach is confident there's more to come from his side, despite a 52-11 win over France.

Five things we learned about All Blacks' first Test match against France

02:40
3
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

4
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with his family after his second fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago.

'Respect' - Kiwi UFC champ Robert Whittaker posts touching message of thanks after five round war against Yoel Romero

00:15
5
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

The company which runs Mt Eden Prison have fronted up at Parliament today to face the corrections minister.

Gang violence blamed for rise in prisoners being restrained

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith says the a ballooning inmate population was more violent than ever.

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.

00:41
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

02:40
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 