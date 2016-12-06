 

Jeff Horn feeling the full effects of becoming an overnight boxing sensation

Jeff Horn could have walked down Queen St Mall in Brisbane last week without anyone batting an eyelid.

Dean Lonergan,Boxer Jeff Horn and Bob Arum during a press conference ahead of Horn's undercard fight on Dec 10

Now he's too busy to return Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's text messages.

Life has changed dramatically for the 29-year-old former school teacher, who woke on Monday morning as Australia's newest sporting hero after his stunning triumph over Manny Pacquiao.

Unsurprisingly, his phone has been running off the hook.

"I was going through about 100 text messages this morning," Horn said.

"A lot of people somehow have my number."

That's because sports stars, celebrities and other prominent Australians have been bugging his management for it ever since his WBO welterweight championship win.

The biggest shock? "That was probably Malcolm Turnbull. He sent me a text message."

"I still have to respond.

"I've just had so much stuff going on, I've been dragged left, right and centre."

This is Jeff Horn's new reality.

And when he eventually gets around to checking his Twitter and Instagram accounts, he'll see Kobe Bryant, Samuel L. Jackson, Marlon Wayans, Lennox Lewis and UFC boss Dana White have all been talking about him.

Not bad for a bloke who only days ago still had to pay for his own protein powder until a member of Duco Events' communications team quickly hooked him up with a supplement sponsor.

Horn still has a mortgage on his modest home in Acacia Ridge and drives a Toyota Camry.

He now stands to earn millions of dollars from his next fight, while his trainer and manager Glenn Rushton - also a multi-millionaire financial advisor on the side - is already being approached by companies seeking endorsement deals.

"Who wouldn't want someone like Jeff Horn?" Rushton said.

"There is going to be some big brands come out. He is everything a sponsor would want.

"I think of him like a son, I love him. I have set him up for this all along.

"But in the course of a lifetime it is still five minutes of fame. Jeff will stay grounded through all of this.

"The world title is just the beginning. We have a lot of work to do yet."

Horn will leave arrangements for his next fight to Rushton and his promoter, Duco Events boss Dean Lonergan.

For now, Horn and his pregnant wife Jo have a couple of other pressing matters to attend.

"We've got to go car shopping," he said.

"I don't know what we're going to do.

"We've got to try and relax and get away for a weekend or two."

