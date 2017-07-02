Jeff Horn crowned new world welterweight boxing champion after stunning unanimous decision win over legend Manny Pacquiao

Source:AAP
Jeff Horn has won in a unanimous points decision to beat Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight crown in the "Battle of Brisbane".
After 12 rounds, the decision went to the judges' cards.
A crowd of more than 50,000 was on hand at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium and many more watched the bout around the world.
It capped off a Hollywood afternoon for the Australian who after taking multiple big hits in the ninth round from Pacquiao nearly had the fight taken away from him by the referee.
But Horn responded and did enough to hold on for a unanimous decision win.
