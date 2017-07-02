Jeff Horn crowned new world welterweight boxing champion after stunning unanimous decision win over legend Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn has won in a unanimous points decision to beat Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight crown in the "Battle of Brisbane".



After 12 rounds, the decision went to the judges' cards.



A crowd of more than 50,000 was on hand at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium and many more watched the bout around the world.

It capped off a Hollywood afternoon for the Australian who after taking multiple big hits in the ninth round from Pacquiao nearly had the fight taken away from him by the referee.