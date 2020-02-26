Japanese Prime Minister: We will overcome the spread of coronavirus and host the Olympics without problem

Japan is still preparing to host the Olympics, according to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Two people wear masks as they visit the newly opened Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

Abe and his government have been adamant the Olympics will go ahead, even as other global sporting events have been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speculation about a delay from the July start date has grown since US President Donald Trump said organisers should consider a one-year postponement.

Abe and Trump held a call after those comments, prompting the US president to say on Twitter that the Olympic venue was magnificent.

But this may not be enough to assuage sponsors of the Games, who are increasingly nervous about the impact of the outbreak on the competition.

The Olympic Torch relay, in which the Olympic flame typically starts a tour around the host nation, is due to start in the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima in less than two weeks.

The tour of the torch through Greece has already been cut short.

A man wearing a mask takes pictures of the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo Source: Associated Press

"We will overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem, as planned," Abe told a news conference in Tokyo on Saturday, adding that delaying or cancelling the Olympics was "not a subject at all" in his call with Trump.

He said Japan was working closely with the International Olympic Committee, which will have the final decision whether the Games go ahead, and the UN World Health Organisation, suggesting he accepted that Tokyo would not ultimately decide on the event.

He said Japan had a relatively low infection rate and had not seen an explosion in cases as seen in South Korea, China, Italy, Iran and elsewhere.

Abe said delaying the peak of infections was vital to ensure treatment of those in critical condition.

He said Japan did not need to declare a national emergency, although parliament on Friday approved a bill to give him emergency powers and allow him to close schools, halt large gatherings and requisition medical supplies.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike promised thorough measures against the coronavirus outbreak and said preparations for a "safe and secure" Games were progressing, TV Asahi reported.

Greece's Olympic Committee on Friday cancelled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through Greece to avoid attracting crowds, while the relay through Japan is scheduled to start on March 26.

Japan had 21 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday evening, bringing the total to 1443, public broadcaster NHK reported, while the virus has killed 28 people in Japan.