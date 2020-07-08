Jamaican Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt shares name, first pictures of newborn daughter

Jamaican sprint star and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has revealed his newborn daughter's name to the world - Olympia Lightning Bolt.
The eight-time Olympic Champion's girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to Olympia in May.
Bolt shared photos of his baby and partner on social media to celebrate Ms Bennett's 21st birthday.
"Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the rock for this family," he wrote on Instagram.