Jacinda Ardern victorious again, drawing Melbourne Cup winner in Labour's sweepstake

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's winning run has continued this afternoon, as her horse won the Labour Party's Melbourne Cup office sweepstake.

The Prime Minister shared her race pick on TVNZ1’s Breakfast on the morning of the big race. Source: Breakfast

Ardern announced on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that she had drawn Twilight Payment.

Jye McNeil took the lead early and didn’t look back. Source: 1 NEWS

The horse was an early bolter and jockey Jye McNeil managed to ride the Irish trained thoroughbred in to a first place finish.

It caps off a memorable year for McNeil, who became a father for the first time.

It's a second Melbourne Cup for owner Joseph O'Brien.

Tiger Moth came in second followed by Prince of Arran.
 

