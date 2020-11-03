Jacinda Ardern victorious again, drawing Melbourne Cup winner in Labour's sweepstake

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's winning run has continued this afternoon, as her horse won the Labour Party's Melbourne Cup office sweepstake.

Ardern announced on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that she had drawn Twilight Payment.

The horse was an early bolter and jockey Jye McNeil managed to ride the Irish trained thoroughbred in to a first place finish.

It caps off a memorable year for McNeil, who became a father for the first time.

It's a second Melbourne Cup for owner Joseph O'Brien.