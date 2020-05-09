Jacare Souza withdrawn from UFC 249 after testing positive for Covid-19

The fight scheduled for UFC 249 between Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Uriah Hall has been cancelled after Souza tested positive for coronavirus.

Opponents Uriah Hall of Jamaica, left, and Jacare Souza of Brazil, right, face off during the UFC 249 official weigh-in on May 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Source: Getty

UFC executive Hunter Campbell revealed to ESPN that the event will still go ahead despite the news with a bantamweight title bout and interim lightweight title fight on the cards.

It is understood that Souza informed UFC officials that a member of his family had tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Jacksonville.

Although presenting no symptoms, Souza was tested immediately and returned a positive result.