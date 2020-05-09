TODAY |

Jacare Souza withdrawn from UFC 249 after testing positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

The fight scheduled for UFC 249 between Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Uriah Hall has been cancelled after Souza tested positive for coronavirus.

Opponents Uriah Hall of Jamaica, left, and Jacare Souza of Brazil, right, face off during the UFC 249 official weigh-in on May 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Source: Getty

UFC executive Hunter Campbell revealed to ESPN that the event will still go ahead despite the news with a bantamweight title bout and interim lightweight title fight on the cards.

It is understood that Souza informed UFC officials that a member of his family had tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Jacksonville.

Although presenting no symptoms, Souza was tested immediately and returned a positive result.

While waiting for test results, Souza did take part in weigh ins and faced off with Hall in front of media, with the two fighters donning face masks.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Joseph Parker shows off singing skills in amusing parody of Anchorman's Ron Burgundy
2
Robert Whittaker rediscovers hunger for UFC glory following defeat to Adesanya
3
'Totally false' - Mike Tyson says he won't be fighting SBW
4
Crusaders bring in familiar face as first female fitness coach
5
Sonny Bill Williams offered up as potential opponent for Mike Tyson comeback
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Robert Whittaker rediscovers hunger for UFC glory following defeat to Adesanya
00:34

'Hard to social distance' as people flock to popular Auckland beachfront

Officials recommended allowing takeaway deliveries, liquor stores and butchers to operate under Level 4 lockdown

US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tests positive for Covid-19