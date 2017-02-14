'I've never seen that in athletics': The moment Irish runner racing for home is wiped out - by pole vault

A university runner has been robbed of a golden finish in the strangest of circumstances at the Irish Universities Athletics Association Indoor Championships in Athlone, after he was tripped up by a flying pole vault bar.

National University of Ireland Galway runner Aengus Meldon was leading the pack on Saturday, in the Men's 800m, when he rounded the final corner of the second semi-final.

But his final push to the finish was dashed when the pole vault bar from the athletics field, situated in the centre of the track, sprung away from its stand after a failed vault and tangled itself up amongst his legs.

Meldon attempted to kick out to break free of the bar and managed to tear it away from his throat, but his attempts to rid the bar threw him out of his rhythm and saw him quickly overtaken by rivals Paul Peppard and Eoin Reidy to finish third.