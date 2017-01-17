 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I've never seen anything like it': Blatant interference could end Aussie jockey's career

share

Source:

1 NEWS

South Australian stewards are continuing to investigate the incident which has led to jockey Josh Cartwright being stood down for reckless riding.

Cartwright pleaded guilty to the serious charge out of the final race at Morphettville on Saturday.

Josh Cartwright wiped out two horses in a race won by his girlfriend Anna Jordsjo.
Source: 1 NEWS

Stewards said he directed Senior Council at an acute angle with the intention of making contact with runners to his outside.

Jason Holder was almost tipped off his mount but was able to regather and balance up again.

After finding Cartwright guilty, stewards deferred a decision on penalty pending investigation of all aspects of the race including betting records but said in a statement today they expected to conclude the inquiry this week.

The winner of the race was ridden by Cartwright's partner Anna Jordsjo.

Video of the race has gained widespread airplay and Australian Jockeys' Association chairman Des O'Keeffe said his organisation was now focusing on Cartwright's welfare.

"There's a lot to play out and the key thing, given that the horses and Jason Holder and Matthew Poon have come through unscathed, our prime focus switches to Josh Cartwright," O'Keeffe told Melbourne radio RSN927.

"We want to see that his wellbeing and welfare is looked after as this unfolds.

"The South Australian stewards will establish exactly what has happened and, more importantly, what has caused this to happen and deal with it from there.

"What the intent was is yet to be established but no doubt it's getting exposure across the country and overseas. It was a very odd incident."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

01:26
2
Josh Cartwright wiped out two horses in a race won by his girlfriend Anna Jordsjo.

'I've never seen anything like it': Blatant interference could end Aussie jockey's career

00:36
3
Oklahoma racing fan Tommy Temple slipped these ‘beer goggles’ past security at the annual Chili Bowl.

'He's drinking up!' Cheeky fan uses live TV cross to show off hip flask disguised as binoculars

00:30
4
The opponent crouched to his knees as the furious crowd erupted at the three-time Grand Slam's misfire.

Watch: Fury as Stan Wawrinka nails rival's nutcracker from point-blank range at Oz Open

00:51
5
Wellington scored two late goals to seal the win in front of a boisterous home crowd at Westpac Stadium.

Watch: Phoenix snap Victory's six-game streak with stunning 3-0 win

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ