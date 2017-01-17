'I've never seen anything like it': Blatant interference could end Aussie jockey's career

South Australian stewards are continuing to investigate the incident which has led to jockey Josh Cartwright being stood down for reckless riding.

Cartwright pleaded guilty to the serious charge out of the final race at Morphettville on Saturday.

Stewards said he directed Senior Council at an acute angle with the intention of making contact with runners to his outside.

Jason Holder was almost tipped off his mount but was able to regather and balance up again.

After finding Cartwright guilty, stewards deferred a decision on penalty pending investigation of all aspects of the race including betting records but said in a statement today they expected to conclude the inquiry this week.

The winner of the race was ridden by Cartwright's partner Anna Jordsjo.

Video of the race has gained widespread airplay and Australian Jockeys' Association chairman Des O'Keeffe said his organisation was now focusing on Cartwright's welfare.

"There's a lot to play out and the key thing, given that the horses and Jason Holder and Matthew Poon have come through unscathed, our prime focus switches to Josh Cartwright," O'Keeffe told Melbourne radio RSN927.

"We want to see that his wellbeing and welfare is looked after as this unfolds.

"The South Australian stewards will establish exactly what has happened and, more importantly, what has caused this to happen and deal with it from there.