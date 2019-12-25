TODAY |

'I've just had a blast' - Kiwi surf athlete returns home for Christmas after colossal 2019

Source:  1 NEWS

After a whirlwind 2019, Kiwi surf athlete Danielle McKenzie is back home for the holiday period.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Danielle McKenzie has made a name for herself this year, with even more to come. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The 25-year-old won the Canoe Ocean Racing World Championship in her debut year, also competing at the International Surf Rescue Challenge and returning to the Nutri-Grain Ironwoman series.

"Oh, honestly, I've just had a blast," McKenzie told 1 NEWS about her incredible year.

"I love racing. I've had a change in motivation. I think when you start winning you're excited and you have a lot of passion for what you do."

Now based on the Gold Coast, McKenzie's first taste of the Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships saw her come away with the top prize. That taste is now setting a standard McKenzie is more than happy to aim for.

"I've gone from just, 'Oh, happy enough with a top 10 finish,' to, 'Oh, I really want to be on that podium and I really deserve to be on that podium.'"

In the space of six weeks, McKenzie won a string of paddling events, represented New Zealand at the International Surf Rescue Challenge. She's now targeting a top three finish in Australia's Ironwoman series.

Her incredible year sees McKenzie nominated for the Halberg Awards' Sportswoman of the Year, alongside idol Lisa Carrington.

"I come up against Lisa Carrington every sports awards, and I've never, ever come close to beating her - and I never will."

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:06
'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test
2
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
3
Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital
4
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
5
New Zealand Rugby suspends convicted Highlanders lock
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

San Francisco 49ers fight through tragedy to beat LA Rams in NFL

Auckland Tuatara player taken to hospital after being hit in head by fastball as team complete clean sweep over Sydney

Watch: Fallon Sherrock continues historic run at Darts World Champs after eliminating opponent with bullseye

Auckland Tuatara player crashes into fence while saving home run in their victory against Sydney